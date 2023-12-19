South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Charleston County, South Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stall High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dorchester High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
