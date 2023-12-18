Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 127-119 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent action) Young posted 35 points and 10 assists.

In this piece we'll break down Young's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 28.0 30.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 3.3 Assists 10.5 10.8 10.9 PRA -- 41.7 44.8 PR -- 30.9 33.9 3PM 3.5 3.4 4.3



Trae Young Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 20.0% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.4 per contest.

Young is averaging 9.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Young's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.9 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Pistons concede 120.4 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Pistons have given up 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 25.5 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 11.5 makes per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 30 30 3 12 3 0 0 12/23/2022 31 26 2 13 3 0 2 10/28/2022 30 36 2 12 4 0 0 10/26/2022 38 35 3 6 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.