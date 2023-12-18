The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -13.5 149.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State has played seven games this season that have had more than 149.5 combined points scored.

South Carolina State's games this year have had a 151.2-point total on average, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, South Carolina State has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

South Carolina State has been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and has walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, the South Carolina State Bulldogs have been at least a +725 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Carolina State has a 12.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 4 66.7% 82.4 151.4 75 157.2 151.8 South Carolina State 7 63.6% 69 151.4 82.2 157.2 153.1

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The South Carolina State Bulldogs score an average of 69 points per game, six fewer points than the 75 the UNC Asheville Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 75 points, South Carolina State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 0-6-0 0-0 4-2-0 South Carolina State 7-4-0 4-3 6-5-0

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Asheville South Carolina State 13-0 Home Record 4-6 10-6 Away Record 1-19 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

