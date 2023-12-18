South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) will face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 16.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 9.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Banks: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 13.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison
|UNC Asheville Rank
|UNC Asheville AVG
|South Carolina State AVG
|South Carolina State Rank
|12th
|88.1
|Points Scored
|69.0
|288th
|212th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|81.7
|346th
|138th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|34.1
|144th
|55th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|29th
|40th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|4.4
|350th
|10th
|18.8
|Assists
|12.9
|206th
|127th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|14.2
|324th
