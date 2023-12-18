The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State matchup.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM UNC Asheville (-13.5) 148.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Asheville (-12.5) 148.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

South Carolina State has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have covered the spread four times this season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

UNC Asheville has put together a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the UNC Asheville Bulldogs' six games this season have gone over the point total.

