How to Watch South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The South Carolina State Bulldogs have shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the UNC Asheville Bulldogs have averaged.
- South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.
- The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the South Carolina State Bulldogs rank ninth.
- The South Carolina State Bulldogs put up an average of 69.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 75.0 the UNC Asheville Bulldogs allow.
- South Carolina State is 2-1 when it scores more than 75.0 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina State is putting up more points at home (77.3 per game) than on the road (64.9).
- At home the South Carolina State Bulldogs are conceding 74.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they are away (85.9).
- At home, South Carolina State makes 5.5 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more than it averages on the road (4.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.3%) than on the road (24.2%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 80-71
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/11/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 86-85
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 86-50
|Petersen Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brewton-Parker
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
