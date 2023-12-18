SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Monday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a SoCon team in action. Among those contests is the Murray State Racers taking on the Western Carolina Catamounts.
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UNC Greensboro Spartans at South Carolina Upstate Spartans
|11:00 AM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Murray State Racers at Western Carolina Catamounts
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
