MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEAC squads are on Monday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Norfolk State Spartans playing the High Point Panthers.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at UNC Asheville Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Norfolk State Spartans at High Point Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
Follow MEAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.