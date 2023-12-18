The Detroit Pistons (2-24) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they look to stop an 11-game road slide when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 242.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -10.5 242.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games this season, Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 242.5 total points.

Atlanta's contests this year have an average total of 245.1, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hawks have gone 6-19-0 ATS this season.

This season, Atlanta has won six out of the 11 games, or 54.5%, in which it has been favored.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -550.

The Hawks have a 84.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 12 48% 122.4 230.7 122.7 243.1 238.3 Pistons 5 19.2% 108.3 230.7 120.4 243.1 226.1

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread once, and are 2-8 overall, in their past 10 contests.

Six of Hawks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (5-10-0) than it has at home (1-9-0).

The Hawks record only two more points per game (122.4) than the Pistons give up (120.4).

Atlanta is 6-7 against the spread and 9-4 overall when scoring more than 120.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Hawks and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 6-19 0-0 16-9 Pistons 8-18 3-4 15-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs. Pistons Point Insights

Hawks Pistons 122.4 Points Scored (PG) 108.3 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 6-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 9-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 122.7 Points Allowed (PG) 120.4 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-6 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.