The Detroit Pistons (2-24) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a 23-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 126 - Pistons 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 10.5)

Hawks (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-14.4)

Hawks (-14.4) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.9

The Pistons (8-18-0 ATS) have covered the spread 24% of the time, 6.8% more often than the Hawks (6-19-0) this year.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents aren't as successful (57.7% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (64%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 6-5, while the Pistons are 2-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks have had to count on their offense, which ranks fourth-best in the NBA (122.4 points per game), as they rank third-worst in the league on defense with only 122.7 points allowed per contest.

So far this season, Atlanta is pulling down 44.4 boards per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Hawks are delivering 25.6 assists per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 14.9 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta is fifth-best in the league. It ranks 13th in the league by committing 13.1 turnovers per contest.

With 14.2 treys per game, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA. They own a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 11th in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.