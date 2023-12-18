The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • Coastal Carolina is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Chanticleers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 36th.
  • The Chanticleers put up 5.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Cougars give up (74.7).
  • Coastal Carolina is 2-4 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged away (68.7).
  • At home, the Chanticleers gave up 68.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they allowed away (79.9).
  • Coastal Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (26.8%).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Winthrop L 90-87 HTC Center
12/4/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) W 110-46 HTC Center
12/9/2023 Wofford L 88-80 HTC Center
12/18/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena
12/21/2023 N.C. A&T - HTC Center
12/30/2023 Troy - HTC Center

