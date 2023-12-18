The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Chanticleers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
  • Charleston (SC) is 5-0 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at 11th.
  • The Cougars put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (75.2) than the Chanticleers give up (78.3).
  • When Charleston (SC) puts up more than 78.3 points, it is 4-0.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charleston (SC) scored 84.3 points per game last season at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged on the road (79.5).
  • The Cougars allowed 66.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 in away games.
  • At home, Charleston (SC) averaged 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.4) than in away games (10.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 90-74 FAU Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island W 85-70 TD Arena
12/14/2023 Citadel W 86-71 TD Arena
12/18/2023 Coastal Carolina - TD Arena
12/21/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - TD Arena
12/29/2023 Montreat - TD Arena

