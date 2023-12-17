When the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons go head to head in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Terrace Marshall Jr. get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Marshall has 18 catches (on 32 targets) for 134 yards, averaging 19.1 yards per game.

Having played seven games this season, Marshall has not had a TD reception.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 1 11 0

