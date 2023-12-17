Who’s the Best Team in the Sun Belt? See our Weekly Sun Belt Power Rankings
Find out how each Sun Belt team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. James Madison
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
- Last Game: W 88-71 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Opponent: Coppin State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
- Last Game: W 80-59 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Louisiana
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 161st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
- Last Game: L 74-72 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rice
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Marshall
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 184th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
- Last Game: W 72-65 vs UNC Greensboro
Next Game
- Opponent: Bluefield Col.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Troy
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 197th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
- Last Game: W 110-63 vs Southern University at New Orleans
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
6. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 209th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
- Last Game: W 75-63 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Belmont
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Texas State
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 218th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: W 73-60 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: LeTourneau
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 232nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
- Last Game: L 84-69 vs James Madison
Next Game
- Opponent: TCU
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. South Alabama
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 236th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: W 91-74 vs Spring Hill
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Georgia State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 244th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
- Last Game: L 86-54 vs BYU
Next Game
- Opponent: Toccoa Falls
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 262nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
- Last Game: L 67-48 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
- Last Game: L 88-80 vs Wofford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: FloHoops
13. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-21
- Overall Rank: 309th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
- Last Game: L 97-73 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jacksonville
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-30
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
- Last Game: L 82-77 vs UNC Wilmington
Next Game
- Opponent: FGCU
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
