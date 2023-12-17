Should you wager on Stephen Sullivan scoring a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Sullivan has 90 yards receiving on eight receptions (14 targets), averaging 15 yards per game.

Sullivan does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Stephen Sullivan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2 1 16 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 0 0 0

