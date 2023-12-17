Stephen Sullivan has a tough matchup when his Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 203 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Sullivan has totaled 90 receiving yards (15.0 per game), reeling in eight balls out of 14 targets this campaign.

Sullivan vs. the Falcons

Sullivan vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 203 passing yards per game conceded by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense ranks 23rd in the league with 19 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Panthers Player Previews

Stephen Sullivan Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-118)

Sullivan Receiving Insights

Sullivan has been targeted on 14 of his team's 476 passing attempts this season (2.9% target share).

He has been targeted 14 times this season, averaging 6.4 yards per target.

Sullivan, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Sullivan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

