Miles Sanders will be up against the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 115 carries, Sanders has compiled 399 yards (33.3 ypg) with one rushing score. Also, Sanders figures in the passing game with 126 receiving yards on 22 catches (10.5 ypg).

Sanders vs. the Falcons

Sanders vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 73 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 73 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Falcons have given up 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Atlanta has given up one or more rushing TDs to five opposing players this year.

The Falcons have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The Falcons yield 110.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this season, the Falcons have given up five passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.4 per game. That ranks second among NFL defenses.

Panthers Player Previews

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his 12 opportunities this season (33.3%).

The Panthers pass on 58.3% of their plays and run on 41.7%. They are 30th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 340 rushes this season. He's taken 115 of those carries (33.8%).

Sanders has one rushing touchdown this year in 12 games played.

He has 6.2% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (22.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

