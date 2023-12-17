There is a lot to be excited about on today's NCAA Men's Hockey schedule, including Arizona State playing Robert Morris on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Vermont vs Long Island University

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Robert Morris vs Arizona State

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet Pittsburgh

SportsNet Pittsburgh Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!