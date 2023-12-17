Will Jonathan Mingo get into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons play in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Mingo has put up a 377-yard campaign thus far (31.4 yards receiving per game), reeling in 36 passes on 76 targets.

Mingo does not have a TD reception this year in 12 games.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Texans 5 4 62 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bears 7 3 20 0 Week 11 Cowboys 6 1 6 0 Week 12 @Titans 6 4 60 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 10 6 69 0 Week 14 @Saints 9 2 22 0

