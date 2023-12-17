Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 17?
When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Jesperi Kotkaniemi light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Kotkaniemi stats and insights
- Kotkaniemi has scored in eight of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Kotkaniemi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:22
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
