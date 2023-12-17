On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Jalen Chatfield going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

  • In three of 25 games this season, Chatfield has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • Chatfield has zero points on the power play.
  • Chatfield averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:23 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:49 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:32 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 4-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

