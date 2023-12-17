On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Jaccob Slavin going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

Slavin has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Slavin has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:12 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:40 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:16 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:12 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:54 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:46 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:02 Away W 4-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

