How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) will host the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) on Sunday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network to see the Hurricanes play the Capitals.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Capitals Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 98 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (98 total, 3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|27
|11
|15
|26
|16
|12
|54.3%
|Martin Necas
|30
|9
|14
|23
|12
|12
|37.5%
|Seth Jarvis
|30
|10
|11
|21
|8
|18
|45.3%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|30
|11
|8
|19
|13
|12
|49.5%
|Stefan Noesen
|30
|9
|10
|19
|6
|7
|34.9%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 77 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is fifth in the league.
- The Capitals have 66 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 25 goals over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|27
|5
|12
|17
|16
|9
|0%
|Tom Wilson
|27
|10
|7
|17
|20
|19
|35%
|Dylan Strome
|27
|12
|5
|17
|9
|16
|53.3%
|John Carlson
|27
|1
|14
|15
|37
|20
|-
|Connor McMichael
|27
|6
|7
|13
|8
|11
|38.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.