Furman vs. Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's contest between the Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) and Furman Paladins (7-5) at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kentucky, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.
The Paladins' last game on Thursday ended in a 73-47 win over Elon.
Furman vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Furman vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kentucky 74, Furman 62
Other SoCon Predictions
Furman Schedule Analysis
- The Paladins' signature win this season came in a 71-61 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on November 7.
- Furman has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five), but it also has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (two).
Furman 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 271) on November 7
- 73-47 at home over Elon (No. 317) on December 14
- 74-72 over Binghamton (No. 329) on November 25
- 71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 331) on November 14
- 73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 351) on November 29
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63 FG%
- Tate Walters: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)
- Sydney Ryan: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59)
- Niveya Henley: 12.2 PTS, 43 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)
Furman Performance Insights
- The Paladins are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +83 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.8 points per game (85th in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per contest (233rd in college basketball).
- At home the Paladins are scoring 87.2 points per game, 24.6 more than they are averaging on the road (62.6).
- Furman concedes 58.4 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.
