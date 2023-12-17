The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) visit a struggling Carolina Panthers (1-12) team on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers have lost six straight games.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Falcons Insights

This year, the Falcons put up 6.9 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Panthers give up (26.2).

The Falcons average 336.7 yards per game, 38.3 more yards than the 298.4 the Panthers allow per outing.

Atlanta rushes for 132.2 yards per game, just 9.2 more yards than the 123 that Carolina allows per contest.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (9).

Falcons Away Performance

The Falcons score fewer points in road games (14.7 per game) than they do overall (19.3), but also allow fewer away from home (19.5 per game) than overall (20.7).

The Falcons accumulate 276.8 yards per game in road games (59.9 fewer than overall), and allow 328.8 in away games (14.9 more than overall).

The Falcons accumulate 123.5 rushing yards per game in away games (8.7 fewer than overall), and concede 104.3 rushing yards in away games (6.6 fewer than overall).

The Falcons convert 39% of third downs away from home (1.6% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 30.9% of third downs on the road (2.6% less than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 New Orleans W 24-15 FOX 12/3/2023 at New York W 13-8 FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 29-25 CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis - FOX 12/31/2023 at Chicago - CBS 1/7/2024 at New Orleans - -

