The Atlanta Falcons will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Most of the key contributors for the Falcons and the Panthers will have player props on the table for this contest.

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340

Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds

Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +550

Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - 32.5 (-113) - Drake London - - 44.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 33.5 (-113) Desmond Ridder 172.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Bijan Robinson - 64.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 17.5 (-113)

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Darrell Demont Chark Jr. - - 20.5 (-113) Adam Thielen - - 42.5 (-113) Miles Sanders - 28.5 (-113) - Tommy Tremble - - 12.5 (-113) Chuba Hubbard - 61.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Bryce Young 169.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) - Jonathan Mingo - - 36.5 (-113)

