Falcons vs. Panthers Player Props & Odds – Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Falcons will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Most of the key contributors for the Falcons and the Panthers will have player props on the table for this contest.
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340
Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds
- Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|-
|Drake London
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|172.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Miles Sanders
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|-
|Tommy Tremble
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Bryce Young
|169.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
