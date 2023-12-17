Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Panthers Game – Week 15
Best bets are available as the Carolina Panthers (1-12) enter a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium on a six-game losing streak.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Falcons vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Falcons vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Falcons favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.6 points).
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 60.8% chance to win.
- The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They've gone 4-5 in those games.
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Panthers have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won one (7.7%) of those contests.
- This season, Carolina has won one of its 12 games, or 8.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Falcons or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 15 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Atlanta (-3)
- The Falcons have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-9-0).
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Panthers have covered the spread three times over 13 games with a set spread.
- Carolina is 3-8-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Falcons vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (33)
- Atlanta and Carolina combine to average 1.5 more points per game than the total of 33 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 46.9 points per game, 13.9 more than the point total for this matchup.
- The Falcons have gone over in five of their 13 games with a set total (38.5%).
- Panthers games have hit the over in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|12
|198
|9
|16.3
|5
Stephen Sullivan Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|15
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.