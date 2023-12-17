Drake London will be up against the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

London has a team-high 745-yard season thus far (62.1 yards per game), with two touchdowns. He has hauled in 56 balls on 84 targets.

London vs. the Panthers

London vs the Panthers (since 2021): 3 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Panthers give up 175.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Panthers have put up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Panthers' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Falcons Player Previews

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

London, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 12 games this season.

London has been targeted on 84 of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (20.5% target share).

He is averaging 8.9 yards per target (27th in NFL play), averaging 745 yards on 84 passes thrown his way.

London has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

With 12 red zone targets, London has been on the receiving end of 27.9% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 10 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

