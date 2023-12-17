Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are giving up the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 175.4 per game.

Ridder has thrown for 2,376 yards (198.0 yards per game) this season while completing 63.5% of his passes for nine touchdowns and nine picks. With his legs, Ridder has 195 rushing yards (plus five TDs) on 46 totes, delivering 16.3 rushing yards per game.

Ridder vs. the Panthers

Ridder vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 115 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 115 PASS YPG / PASS TD Carolina has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Panthers have cenceded nine players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Carolina in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Panthers this season.

The 175.4 passing yards the Panthers concede per outing makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Panthers' defense ranks 11th in the league with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Falcons Player Previews

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 181.5 (-115)

181.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-208)

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder has gone over his passing yards prop total in seven of 11 opportunities this season.

The Falcons, who are 25th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.9% of the time while running 50.1%.

With 334 attempts for 2,376 passing yards, Ridder is 13th in NFL play with 7.1 yards per attempt.

In eight of 12 games this season, Ridder completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has 14 total touchdowns this season (58.3% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Ridder has attempted 39 passes in the red zone (36.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

Ridder has rushed for a score in five of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 12 carries in the red zone (18.5% of his team's 65 red zone rushes).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 26-for-40 / 347 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 12-for-27 / 121 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 13-for-21 / 168 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4-for-6 / 39 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 1 TD at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8-for-12 / 71 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

