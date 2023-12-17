Should you bet on Darrell Demont Chark Jr. scoring a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark has posted 345 yards (on 25 catches) with three TDs. He's been targeted 46 times, and is averaging 34.5 yards per game.

Chark has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 3 34 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 4 3 56 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 2 26 0

