Darrell Demont Chark Jr. will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Chark has reeled in 25 balls (on 46 targets) for 345 yards (34.5 per game) and three scores this year.

Chark vs. the Falcons

Chark vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Falcons allow 203 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have the No. 23 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.5 per game).

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Chark Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Chark has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

Chark has been targeted on 46 of his team's 476 passing attempts this season (9.7% target share).

He has 345 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank 66th in league play with 7.5 yards per target.

Chark has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 18.8% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With four red zone targets, Chark has been on the receiving end of 11.4% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

