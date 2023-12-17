Chuba Hubbard has a decent matchup when his Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons have conceded 110.9 rushing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

So far this year, Hubbard has amassed a team-high 644 rushing yards on 166 carries (49.5 ypg), while scoring four rushing TDs. Hubbard has collected 174 yards on 30 receptions (13.4 ypg).

Hubbard vs. the Falcons

Hubbard vs the Falcons (since 2021): 4 GP / 47.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 47.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Falcons have let two opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

The run defense of the Falcons is allowing 110.9 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Falcons have the No. 2 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up five this season (0.4 per game).

Panthers Player Previews

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 65.5 (-115)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has hit his rushing yards over in 61.5% of his opportunities (eight of 13 games).

The Panthers, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.3% of the time while running 41.7%.

He has handled 48.8% of his team's 340 rushing attempts this season (166).

Hubbard has a rushing touchdown in three of 13 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored four of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

He has 25 red zone carries for 56.8% of the team share (his team runs on 55.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hubbard has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 46.2% of his games (six of 13).

Hubbard has been targeted on 34 of his team's 476 passing attempts this season (7.1% target share).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 5.1 yards per target (124th in NFL).

Hubbard, in 13 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 23 ATT / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 25 ATT / 104 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

