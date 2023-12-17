Who’s the Best Team in the CAA? See our Weekly Women's CAA Power Rankings
Find out how each CAA team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
CAA Power Rankings
1. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
- Last Game: W 85-49 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iona
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. Delaware
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 147th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
- Last Game: L 72-65 vs Temple
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Delaware State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
3. Drexel
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 164th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
- Last Game: L 76-56 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ FGCU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
4. Monmouth
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 177th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: W 68-47 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola (MD)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
5. Towson
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
- Last Game: L 99-51 vs Maryland
Next Game
- Opponent: George Mason
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
6. Campbell
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 191st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
- Last Game: L 54-39 vs East Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ High Point
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
7. William & Mary
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 202nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
- Last Game: W 86-49 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
8. N.C. A&T
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 219th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
- Last Game: L 55-52 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stetson
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19
9. Charleston (SC)
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 233rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: L 71-65 vs Robert Morris
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
10. Northeastern
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 280th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
- Last Game: L 65-41 vs Holy Cross
Next Game
- Opponent: Boston University
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Hofstra
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
- Last Game: W 113-24 vs Farmingdale State (NY)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Howard
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
12. Elon
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
- Last Game: L 84-77 vs Marshall
Next Game
- Opponent: Mount Olive
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
13. Hampton
- Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 3-25
- Overall Rank: 340th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
- Last Game: L 46-40 vs George Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
14. UNC Wilmington
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 353rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
- Last Game: L 108-35 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
