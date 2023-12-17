Who’s the Best Team in the Big South? See our Weekly Women's Big South Power Rankings
See how each Big South team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Big South Power Rankings
1. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
- Last Game: L 99-29 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. High Point
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 262nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 77-40 vs Davidson
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
3. UNC Asheville
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-11
- Overall Rank: 274th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
- Last Game: L 60-51 vs East Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
4. Radford
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 298th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
- Last Game: W 62-46 vs Queens (NC)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. Winthrop
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-14
- Overall Rank: 300th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
- Last Game: W 65-60 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Florida
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. South Carolina Upstate
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 311th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th
- Last Game: W 61-58 vs Furman
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
7. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 330th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: L 81-59 vs Georgia Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
8. Longwood
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 344th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: L 86-49 vs William & Mary
Next Game
- Opponent: Mid-Atlantic Christian
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 351st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
- Last Game: L 115-37 vs Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
