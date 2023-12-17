See how each ACC team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. NC State

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 29-1

11-0 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 66-54 vs South Florida

Next Game

Opponent: @ Old Dominion

@ Old Dominion Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Notre Dame

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

8-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th

120th Last Game: W 76-39 vs Purdue

Next Game

Opponent: Western Michigan

Western Michigan Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Louisville

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

10-2 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: L 86-62 vs UConn

Next Game

Opponent: Washington

Washington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Duke

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-11

6-4 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 82-63 vs FGCU

Next Game

Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 20-9

8-2 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: W 84-59 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Opponent: William & Mary

William & Mary Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

6. Syracuse

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-1 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: W 82-62 vs Ohio

Next Game

Opponent: Cornell

Cornell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Florida State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

8-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th

59th Last Game: W 76-56 vs Drexel

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

8. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-1 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: L 75-57 vs Baylor

Next Game

Opponent: Jackson State

Jackson State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

9. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-11

8-3 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: W 64-53 vs Georgia

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. North Carolina

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-16

7-4 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 96-36 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Virginia

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-16

7-3 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th

186th Last Game: L 71-70 vs Wofford

Next Game

Opponent: Fordham

Fordham Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

12. Clemson

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-18

6-5 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: L 78-72 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Opponent: Air Force

Air Force Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

13. Boston College

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20

7-5 | 11-20 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th

217th Last Game: W 101-37 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Opponent: Bryant

Bryant Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

14. Wake Forest

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-26

3-8 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 174th

174th Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th

55th Last Game: L 60-44 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Opponent: Marshall

Marshall Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

15. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-24

5-5 | 7-24 Overall Rank: 179th

179th Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st

301st Last Game: W 94-82 vs Lehigh

Next Game