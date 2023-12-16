Wofford vs. Virginia December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023
The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) will meet the Wofford Terriers (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Wofford vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Wofford Players to Watch
- Camryn Taylor: 15 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kymora Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- London Clarkson: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Virginia Players to Watch
