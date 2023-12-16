The UCLA Bruins will battle the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Boise State?

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boise State 28, UCLA 22

Boise State 28, UCLA 22 UCLA has gone 5-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Bruins have a record of 2-2 (66.7%).

Boise State has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Broncos have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Boise State (+6.5)



Boise State (+6.5) Against the spread, UCLA is 4-7-0 this year.

The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in six chances).

Boise State owns a record of 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) This season, three of UCLA's 12 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47 points.

This season, nine of Boise State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 47 points.

The over/under for the contest of 47 is 11.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UCLA (25.8 points per game) and Boise State (32.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 56.5 53 Implied Total AVG 32.1 34.2 30.3 ATS Record 4-7-0 1-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-10-0 0-5-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 3-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56 53.9 57.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32.2 31.9 ATS Record 6-5-1 4-1-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 2-3-0 6-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

