South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Myles Stute: 10.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Johnson: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mack: 16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stute: 10.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Wright: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|146th
|76.7
|Points Scored
|71.4
|247th
|49th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|247th
|249th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|31.0
|265th
|212th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|265th
|42nd
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.3
|190th
|81st
|15.1
|Assists
|12.1
|253rd
|44th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|13.6
|298th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.