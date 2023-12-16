How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) go up against the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Kennesaw State vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Radford vs Bucknell (3:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Appalachian State vs Gardner-Webb (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 269th.
- The Spartans put up just 2.7 more points per game (73.1) than the Catamounts allow (70.4).
- South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it scores more than 70.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Carolina Upstate scored 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64 away.
- At home, the Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.4.
- At home, South Carolina Upstate drained 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|L 72-70
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|W 85-82
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kennesaw State
|L 84-77
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Coker
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.