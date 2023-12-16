The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) go up against the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Spartans are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 269th.

The Spartans put up just 2.7 more points per game (73.1) than the Catamounts allow (70.4).

South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it scores more than 70.4 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina Upstate scored 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64 away.

At home, the Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.4.

At home, South Carolina Upstate drained 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

