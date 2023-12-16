The Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) take the court against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -4.5 143.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina Upstate and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points in three of eight games this season.

South Carolina Upstate's games this year have had a 144-point total on average, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

South Carolina Upstate's ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

South Carolina Upstate has won in two of the eight contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Spartans are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

South Carolina Upstate has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 4 50% 77.2 150.3 70.4 141.3 143.5 South Carolina Upstate 3 37.5% 73.1 150.3 70.9 141.3 143.9

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Spartans average only 2.7 more points per game (73.1) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (70.4).

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 4-4-0 1-2 3-5-0 South Carolina Upstate 3-5-0 2-2 3-5-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Carolina South Carolina Upstate 9-5 Home Record 11-2 6-9 Away Record 4-12 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

