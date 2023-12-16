The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will face the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Game Information

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Trae Broadnax: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahmir Langlais: 9.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Justin Bailey: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordyn Surratt: 4.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Western Carolina Players to Watch

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison

South Carolina Upstate Rank South Carolina Upstate AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 254th 71.1 Points Scored 78.2 112th 121st 67.9 Points Allowed 65.3 67th 299th 30.1 Rebounds 38.3 33rd 283rd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 89th 8.5 3pt Made 8 125th 177th 13.4 Assists 12.5 230th 64th 10.1 Turnovers 9.3 25th

