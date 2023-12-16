South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2) will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Ishmael Leggett: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlton Carrington: 14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blake Hinson: 19.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zach Austin: 8.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Fede Federiko: 6.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Leggett: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carrington: 14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hinson: 19.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Austin: 8.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Federiko: 6.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison
|Pittsburgh Rank
|Pittsburgh AVG
|South Carolina State AVG
|South Carolina State Rank
|29th
|84.7
|Points Scored
|69.6
|279th
|49th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|83.6
|350th
|3rd
|43.6
|Rebounds
|34.0
|155th
|13th
|13.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|31st
|20th
|10.0
|3pt Made
|4.5
|349th
|54th
|16.1
|Assists
|13.6
|162nd
|55th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|14.5
|334th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.