The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) hope to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACCN

South Carolina State Stats Insights

South Carolina State has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 45th.

The Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 66.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

South Carolina State is 2-5 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

At home South Carolina State is putting up 77.3 points per game, 10.3 more than it is averaging on the road (67.0).

In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are giving up 11.1 fewer points per game at home (74.8) than away (85.9).

South Carolina State sinks more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.3%) than away (25.5%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule