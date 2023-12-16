Saturday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) matching up at Colonial Life Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-44 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Gamecocks head into this contest after a 78-69 victory against Utah on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 86, Presbyterian 44

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best victory this season came against the Utah Utes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 11). The Gamecocks secured the 78-69 win at a neutral site on December 10.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four).

South Carolina has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 31) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 38) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.9 FG%

14.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.9 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK, 60.7 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK, 60.7 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Chloe Kitts: 10.1 PTS, 49.3 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 39.6 points per game with a +356 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.8 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 52.2 per outing (14th in college basketball).

