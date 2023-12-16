How to Watch South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
South Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have hit.
- South Carolina has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 242nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 272nd.
- The Gamecocks score 74.7 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 73.2 the Buccaneers allow.
- South Carolina is 5-0 when scoring more than 73.2 points.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 68.3 points per contest.
- The Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.0).
- South Carolina made 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.3 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.1, 36.5%).
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|George Washington
|W 89-67
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 72-67
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 68-62
|Minges Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|Elon
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
