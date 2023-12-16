The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning run when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Blue Hose have taken six games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network +

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose score an average of 63.5 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 52.2 the Gamecocks give up.

Presbyterian has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 52.2 points.

South Carolina is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.5 points.

The 91.8 points per game the Gamecocks record are 36.8 more points than the Blue Hose give up (55).

South Carolina has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 55 points.

Presbyterian is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 91.8 points.

This year the Gamecocks are shooting 52.1% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Blue Hose concede.

The Blue Hose make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 12.5% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.5 PTS, 58.9 FG%

13.5 PTS, 58.9 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.7 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57)

11.7 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57) Mara Neira: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56) Ashley Carrillo: 5.4 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.4 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Christina Kline: 5.3 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Presbyterian Schedule