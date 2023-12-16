The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) are favored (-5.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 158.5 points.

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kennesaw State -5.5 158.5

Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats

Presbyterian has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score over 158.5 points.

The average over/under for Presbyterian's matchups this season is 147.9, 10.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Presbyterian is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Presbyterian has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Blue Hose have played as an underdog of +175 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Presbyterian has a 36.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 6 75% 85.5 164.7 77.0 145.7 157 Presbyterian 1 11.1% 79.2 164.7 68.7 145.7 140.7

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The Blue Hose's 79.2 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 77.0 the Owls allow.

When it scores more than 77.0 points, Presbyterian is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 5-3-0 0-0 7-1-0 Presbyterian 5-4-0 1-0 5-4-0

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits

Kennesaw State Presbyterian 4-0 Home Record 3-2 1-3 Away Record 3-1 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-0-0 90.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.8 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

