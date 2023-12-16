The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian matchup.

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kennesaw State Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline BetMGM Kennesaw State (-5.5) 158.5 -225 +175 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kennesaw State (-5.5) 159.5 -230 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Presbyterian has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Blue Hose have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Kennesaw State has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Owls games have hit the over seven out of eight times this season.

