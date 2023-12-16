The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

In games Presbyterian shoots better than 39.4% from the field, it is 7-4 overall.

The Blue Hose are the 239th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 11th.

The Blue Hose score 79.2 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 77.0 the Owls give up.

When Presbyterian totals more than 77.0 points, it is 4-1.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Presbyterian is posting 9.0 more points per game (84.8) than it is on the road (75.8).

The Blue Hose are surrendering 63.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (71.0).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Presbyterian has played better at home this year, averaging 7.6 per game, compared to 6.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 35.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.5% clip in away games.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule