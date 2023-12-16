South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lexington County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside Christian Academy at Gray Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.